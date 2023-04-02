Home / Cities / Pune News / Two prisoners injured in clash at Yerawada Central Jail, six booked

Two prisoners injured in clash at Yerawada Central Jail, six booked

ByShrinivas Deshp
Apr 02, 2023 11:13 PM IST

The incident was reported at around 9:45 am near barrack No. 2, Kishor Vibhag and six prisoners have been booked, said police

PUNE Two inmates were injured after a clash broke out between two groups inside Yerawada Central Jail on Friday. The incident was reported at around 9:45 am near barrack No. 2, Kishor Vibhag and six prisoners have been booked, said police.

Eknath Gandhale, Yerawada jail staffer, registered a complaint on Saturday. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
A case is registered against Arjun Bajirao Waghmode, Rohan Ramoji Shinde, Sahil Laxman Mhetre, Rushikesh Hanumant Gadkar, Omkar Narayan Gadekar and Mangesh Shakil Sayyad. While the injured inmates have been identified as Musa Abu Sheikh and Hari Ram Panchal.

Eknath Gandhale, Yerawada jail staffer, registered a complaint on Saturday.

The accused inmates engaged in an argument with Panchal and Sheikh and later attacked them with plastic buckets and kitchen tools. The injured were provided medical treatment, said police.

A case has been registered at Yerawada police station under sections 324, 141, 142, 143 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and police sub-inspector Ashok Kate is investigating the case.

