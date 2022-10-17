Intense rainfall may dampen Diwali shopping plans

As monsoon continues its last leg in Maharashtra this season, Pune may witness rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning till October 19 and disrupt Diwali shopping plans, according to weather experts.

Five-day Diwali celebrations will begin across India from October 21 this year.

Vineet Kumar, former research scientist at Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) and post-doctoral researcher at Typhoon Research Center, Jeju National University, South Korea, said thunderstorms and lightning are likely in Pune between October 17 and October 19.

“Lightning and thunderstorms are not over for Pune city yet as per the forecast issued by India Meteorological Department (IMD),” said Kumar.

Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, said that as of Sunday (October 16), there is not much cloud cover over Maharashtra.

“There is some cloud cover over southern parts of Maharashtra not the northern parts. However, moisture level in the southern part of our state is slowly starting to increase, along with easterly wind from the Bay of Bengal. There is also a likely formation of upper air cyclonic circulation over south-central part of the state due to likely formation of cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal and its development into low pressure area, with associated west-northwestward movement from October 17 onwards may marginally increase rain chance in southern parts of state, including Pune, for a couple of days,” said Kashyapi.

He said with rainfall likely, there may be a further delay in withdrawal of monsoon from southern parts of the state till around October 21.

“Till October 18, there is a likely chance of monsoon withdrawal from Mumbai and Pune too but if there is rainfall, withdrawal will be delayed,” Kashyapi said.