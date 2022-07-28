International Tiger Day: Maha records 134 tiger deaths since 2017
One-hundred-and-thirty-four (134) tigers have died in Maharashtra since 2017, as per data shared by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA). Out of the 134 tiger deaths since 2017, 17 have been in 2022 alone, while 40 have been in 2021, which is the highest in the last decade, according to the NTCA. Maharashtra – which has six tiger reserves – has recorded 21 tiger deaths in 2017, 22 deaths in 2018, 18 deaths in 2019, 16 deaths in 2020, 40 deaths in 2021, and 17 deaths till July this year.
However, additional inspector-general, NTCA, Hemant Kamdi said that they are leaving no stone unturned towards the conservation of tigers. “Maharashtra is the only state in the country where we have four special tiger protection forces. There are a total eight such forces in the country out of which four are in Maharashtra alone. Additionally, we are taking extra efforts to protect tigers inside and outside of these reserves,” said Kamdi.
Kamdi said that a majority of tiger deaths have been reported in areas where there is a high density of tigers both inside and outside the tiger reserves. He said that the ‘density-related factor’ plays a major role in these tiger deaths and hence, they have increased ‘smart patrolling’ of such areas. A majority of these tiger deaths have been in the Vidarbha region of the state, which is also where five out of the state’s six tiger reserves are located, namely Melghat (Amravati), Tadoba (Chandrapur), Pench (Nagpur), Bor (Wardha) and Navegaon-Nagzira (Bhandara). Sahyadri is the state’s only tiger project located outside of Vidarbha and is spread over the Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Ratnagiri districts.
NTCA officials further said that many tigers die of natural causes or due to territorial fights. A few deaths are also reported due to electrocution. Forensic officials are conducting a detailed investigation into the reason behind the tiger deaths and if it is proven that tigers died due to poaching, stringent action will be taken against those responsible. NTCA is a statutory body under the ministry of environment, forests and climate change constituted to strengthen tiger conservation, as per the powers and functions assigned to it under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. Maharashtra has the fifth largest tiger population in the country. In the tiger census conducted in 2018, as many as 312 tigers were spotted in the state.
Mohali MC’s own building not equipped to fight fire
While the Mohali municipal corporation has been dragging its feet in ensuring fire safety arrangements at residential and commercial buildings in the city, it itself is also sitting on a tinderbox. An audit carried out by the civic body has found glaring violations of fire-safety norms at its building in Sector 68. Apart from handling the city's civic affairs, the corporation also caters to over 1,000 visitors at the five-storey building everyday.
Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail
Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin. According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed Kumar's walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C.
Shamlat land meant for gaushala being exploited for commercial gains: Punjab to HC
The shamlat land in Balongi, meant for a gaushala only, is being exploited for commercial gains by a Mohali society, headed by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court. High court had stayed the lease cancellation earlier this month. The gaushala is being run on 10 acres in Balongi by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust.
Chandigarh’s legacy waste removal project: Firm makes lowest bid of ₹79 crore, MC to try to bring it lower
The work on removing the second lot of 7.67 metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill is likely to start soon. In its second attempt at allotting the work, the municipal corporation on Thursday opened the financial bids, in which three firms were in the running, and Aakanksha Enterprises submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹67 crore.
Hand, foot & mouth disease spreading tentacles in Chandigarh tricity
The highly contagious hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is spreading fast in the tricity, with as many as 24 confirmed cases being reported in a week. According to the data shared by the respective health departments on Thursday, at least 15 confirmed infections of HFMD have been reported in Panchkula within a week, followed by eight in Mohali and one in Chandigarh.
