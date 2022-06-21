International Yoga Day: Academic research has increased over the years

PUNE As International Yoga Day 2022 is celebrated on June 21, academicians said that yoga helps balance the body and brain.

With the increasing exposure to Yoga and mindfulness, the academicians from all-around the world are taking keen interest in research in this field.

“The scientific world is looking into the science of yoga. We never thought yoga was a science, but many developments are taking place in this area,” said professor K Satya Lakshmi, director, National Institute of Naturopathy, Pune.

“Researchers have found out the impact of yoga in neuroplasticity and epigenetic,’’ said Lakshmi, adding that research has been done in many aspects of yoga, including the benefits of asanas, kriya and meditation.

One of the main components contributing to the rise of research in the field is the benefits of yoga seen during the pandemic induced lockdown period. “During Covid, there was a study done in Australia on how Brahmari pranayama can produce nitric oxide which can reduce the virus load,” said Lakshmi, adding that more than 2 to 3 million research papers has been published internationally in this field.

“These researches connect the scientific world to ancient science. The cultural angles of yoga should be studied more as well,” said Lakshmi.

Dr Jyoti Srivastav, incharge of yoga department, National Institute of Naturopathy. said: “Yoga is a lifestyle therapy. A lot of people suffering from mental health issues and psychosomatic problems have benefitted from it.”

Rashmi Lokapure, a practitioner of yoga for the last three years, said: “I was suffering from PCOS. But, once I started practicing yoga, my mental and physical health improved.”

Sunil Pawar, yoga instructor, Yogisim institute, Pune said, “Research in the field has a great future. I have done two research papers and presented them in Kaivalya Dham. It is about introducing yoga as a subject in school curriculum, and dietary habits of yoga teachers.”

Yoga got more prominent after the United Nations proclaimed June 21 as International day of Yoga in 2014.

This year, on the occasion of 8th International Yoga Day, the Ministry of Ayush has decided the theme as- Yoga for humanity. Celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the yoga day will be celebrated at 75 prominent locations in the country.

Events in city

Union minister for MSME Narayan Rane will attend an event on the International Yoga day at Phugewadi Metro station. The event is organised by the ministry of MSME, National Institute of Naturopathy, AYUSH ministry and Central Communication Bureau, Pune Metro and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Central Bureau of Communication will hold a three-day painting exhibition on yoga. The exhibition will include publications for free of cost by the National Institute of Naturopathy.