Pune police bust interstate vehicle showroom robbery gang, six held

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Aug 23, 2023 12:24 AM IST

Pune: With the arrest of six persons of an interstate gang on Thursday, the crime branch unit 5 of the city police has claimed to have solved 21 vehicle showroom robbery cases.

The accused have been identified as Sawan Daval Mohite, Badal Hiralala Jadhav, Sonu Nagulala Mohite, Abhishekh Devaram Mohite, and Jitu Mangalsingh Beldar, all from Jalgaon district; and Pintu Devram Chauhan from Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

The gang committed the crime at vehicle showrooms located at Satara, Kolhapur, Amravati, Thane, Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra; Shimoga, Vijapur, Ballari in Karnataka and Goa.

Mohite, Jadhav and Chauhan are criminals on record, according to the police.

Bibvewadi police station lodged a case of 4.96 lakh stolen from Devaki Motors on July 28. Police probe found that similar modus operandi was used to carry our robbery at a vehicle showroom under Bharati Vidyapeeth police station on July 21. Analysis of CCTV camera footages of both locations found that a suspicious vehicle is from Jalgaon district. Later, police found six vehicle showroom robbery cases registered in Jalgaon in 2019.

Satish Govekar, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) said, “After technical analysis, we followed the suspects from New Delhi, Mathura, Haridwar and finally trapped them at Bandra railway station in Mumbai.”

The suspects confessed to their involvement in robbery at Devaki showroom in Bibvewadi, and Hyundai and Toyota showroom under Bharati Vidyapeeth police jurisdiction.

Police officials said that after their robberies in Pune, while on the way to Goa, they broke into three vehicle showrooms in Shimoga, Karnataka. They robbed two vehicle showrooms at Verana in Goa before going to north India to visit tourist destinations.

The investigations revealed the involvement of the gang in 21 vehicle showroom robberies registered at police stations in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Goa.

