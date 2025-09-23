Interstate gang busted for cable wire theft, 4 arrested

Chaturshringi police on Monday arrested four members of an interstate gang involved in multiple incidents of cable wire theft in the city. Three of them are from New Delhi while the sole local accused is from Lohegaon. Police seized paraphernalia used for theft worth ₹ 29.35 lakh from them. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTOS)

Police launched an investigation after receiving a complaint that on the intervening night of September 17-18, a 200-metre-long cable was stolen from an underground chamber of a telecom company. With the help of technical analysis, police traced and picked up four suspects from Sangamwadi.

They have been identified as Nasrul Bilal Mohammad (23), Sanjeev Kumar Shreesevaram Warma (37) and Waris Faquir Mohamad (35), all from New Delhi; and Faiem Sharif Ahmed Sheikh (42) from Lohegaon.

Police seized paraphernalia used for theft worth ₹29.35 lakh from them. Uttam Bhanjawale, senior inspector at Chaturshringi Police Station, said, “The three accused used to visit Pune from Delhi to execute their theft plans. We suspect more people could be involved. Investigation is proceeding along that angle.”