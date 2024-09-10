Investigation underway to ascertain reason behind murder

Pune city police have arrested a youth, 22, for his involvement in the murder of another 22-year-old youth in the Uttam Nagar area of the city. The accused has been identified as Amit Sudam Gujar, 22, a resident of Maseali, Uttam Nagar. The incident was reported on Sunday at 12.30 pm in Maseali, Uttam Nagar. Amit had allegedly attacked Jaydeep with a koyta, grievously injuring the latter. Jaydeep was immediately rushed to a private hospital in the locality from where he was referred to another hospital considering his injuries. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the police, the deceased Jaydeep Dyanoba Bhondekar was resting at home when Amit approached him, asking him to step outside purportedly to help Amit carry his luggage. As per the complaint filed by Laxmi Bhondekar, mother of the deceased, Jaydeep stepped outside the house with Amit and after a while, they heard sounds of a confrontation between the two of them. Immediately, Laxmi and some others rushed outside the house only to find Jaydeep lying in a pool of blood. Amit had allegedly attacked Jaydeep with a koyta, grievously injuring the latter. Jaydeep was immediately rushed to a private hospital in the locality from where he was referred to another hospital considering his injuries. At around 10.30 am on Monday, the doctor there declared him dead.

Mohan Khandare, senior police inspector, said, “The accused attacked the victim with a koyta on Sunday. It was during treatment that the victim was declared dead Monday morning by the doctor. The parents of both the victim and the accused said that there was no rivalry or disputes between them.” Khandare said that the police have arrested the accused and that investigation is underway to ascertain the reason behind the murder.

Sambhaji Kadam, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) zone 3, said, “Both the deceased and accused do not have any criminal record or background. Prima facie, it seems that the murder is the outcome of trivial issues between them. However, our teams are investigating the exact cause of the murder.’’

On Monday, Jaydeep’s dead body was sent to Sassoon General Hospital for further postmortem procedure and late in the evening, it was handed over to the parents of the deceased. On Sunday, a case was filed at Uttam Nagar police station against the accused under sections 109 of the BNS and after the death of the victim on Monday, section 103 of the BNS was also invoked and further investigation in this case is underway.