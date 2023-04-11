Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / In a multi-city scam, Pune man dupes investors of 1.5 cr

In a multi-city scam, Pune man dupes investors of 1.5 cr

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 11, 2023 11:50 PM IST

Imran Khan, who runs his investment firm from the Ramwadi area, has been identified as the accused and is absconding since September 2022

PUNE:

At least eight investors, including a medical professional from Mumbai, have come forward to claim that an investment agency registered in Pune defrauded them of 1.5 crore. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

At least eight investors, including a medical professional from Mumbai, have come forward to claim that an investment agency registered in Pune defrauded them of 1.5 crore. This has prompted the Pune City Police to launch an investigation into a possible cryptocurrency investment scam.

Based on a complaint filed by a doctor from Mulund, Mumbai, police filed a First Information Report (FIR) on Sunday, April 9. The complainant, Dr Parag Kemkar, had invested approximately 25 lakh with the accused companies.

Imran Khan, who runs his investment firm from the Ramwadi area, has been identified as the accused and is absconding since September 2022.

Balkrishna Kadam, senior police inspector (SPI) at Yerwada police station said, “The accused claimed to deal with cryptocurrencies and promised handsome returns to the investors. Initially, he paid some returns but since September 2022, he stopped paying returns to the investors.’’

As per police information, the complainant attended a Zoom meeting with Khan in April 2022. Khan promised the complainant that investing in blue-chip companies would yield a return of 15%, while Bitcoins would yield a return of twice as much in the space of a year.

Impressed by the accused’s commitment, the victim visited Khan’s office and made investments totalling 10 lakh and 15 lakh.

Later, the accused created the complainant’s IDs and explained the Bitcoin marketing process to him.

According to police, eight investors have reported losses totaling 1.47 crore, with victims hailing from various parts of Mumbai, including Mulund, Panvel, and Dombivli, as well as Aurangabad and other locations.

Police are actively pursuing leads in their investigation as they believe more investors could be involved in the scam.

A case has been registered at the Yerwada police station under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 406 (breach of trust), 420 (cheating), and 506 (criminal Intimidation) as well as relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, and further investigation is underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai accused aurangabad breach of trust cheating complaint cryptocurrency dombivli fraud imran khan information technology act investment firm mulund office panvel pune scam
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP