Iranian national arrested for attacking traffic police

PUNE: Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Saturday arrested an Iranian national for attacking traffic police in Sangvi on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Shah Vali Bor Ali Akbar Abdul Rahman 26, hails from Iran and is a resident of Sant Tukaram Nagar. Furthermore, it was discovered during the investigation that he had been living in India without a valid visa.

Ravindra Mahadik 55, assistant police inspector, traffic division in Pimpri lodged a complaint in this regard.

According to Mahadik, he was deputed on traffic duty on Saturday. At around 11 am, the bike-borne accused was going toward Sangvi phata. When he noticed police nakabandi, Rahman evaded the checkpoint and was on his way back. At that time, he collided with another motorcycle, injuring a woman.

Immediately after, a traffic police team including Mahadik reached the spot to clear traffic. When the police asked the accused to show his driving licence, he failed to produce it. Police noticed that he is a foreign national and asked him for visa and passport-related documents, and the accused informed them that his visa had expired on October 17, 2022.

Mahadik alleged that, when police were questioning him, he suddenly attacked Mahadik and beat him up, wherein Mahadik suffered injuries to his hand. Police believe Rahman was under the influence of intoxicating substances at the time.

Mahadik said, “According to the accused, he was a first-year student of B pharmacy in a private college in Pimpri Chinchwad. Also, he had applied for a visa and the process is going on.’’

When police arrested and interrogated Mahadik, they discovered photographs of weapons such as an AK-47 in his phone. When the accused was asked about it, he had no response.

Following the incident, Sangvi police took him to Aundh hospital for further treatment and later arrested him.

Sangvi police have registered a case against him for assaulting an on-duty police cop and illegally staying in India against the accused under sections 353, 323 of the IPC and relevant sections of The Foreigners Act, 1946 and Motor Vehicle Act and further investigation is underway.