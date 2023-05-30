Home / Cities / Pune News / Hoarding collapses in Hinjewadi, no injuries reported

Hoarding collapses in Hinjewadi, no injuries reported

ByHT Correspondent
May 30, 2023 11:31 PM IST

Iron hoarding collapses due to strong winds in Hinjewadi, damaging vehicles but causing no injuries. Similar incident in Pimpri-Chinchwad on April 17 left 5 dead.

A massive iron hoarding collapsed due to strong winds on the shops located in the Hinjewadi area on Tuesday afternoon even as no injuries were reported, police officials said.

Four bikes were damaged after the hoarding at Lakshmi Chowk Marunji Road collapsed due to rain and strong winds on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)
However, some two-wheelers and a four-wheelers s parked near the shops were damaged in the incident.

Earlier on April 17, at least five people were killed and two others were injured when an iron hoarding collapsed on them due to strong winds on a service road in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Wednesday, May 31, 2023
