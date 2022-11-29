Isolation wards for measles must in all districts: State health dept

The state health department has asked all districts to create isolation wards for patients with measles. All suspected cases must be isolated for at lease seven days. This is being done to stop further transmission.

Till Saturday, Maharashtra reported at least 658 confirmed measle cases and over 10,544 suspected cases. However, these cases are limited to Mumbai, Malegaon, Bhivandi, Thane, Vasai-Virar, Panvel and Navi Mumbai. So far there have been 13 deaths from these regions.

Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer said, “To break the transmission of the disease we need to isolate patients for seven days, hence, all districts must have isolation wards.Vaccination drives should also be undertaken and children with malnutrition must be given vitamin A tablets to improve their nutritional status.”

In an official letter issued by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Monday, the health department will be conducting awareness campaigns in Pune, where there are high-risk children and vaccination is low for measles.

So far, 46 per cent vaccination for measles have been achieved in PMC, according to state health department. Isolation wards will be set at all government run hospitals as and when the cases rise.

“Children with fever and rashes will be admitted to PMC-run hospitals for treatment. The health department will also reach out to religious leaders and community heads to spread awareness regarding measles and the importance of vaccination. Any adults who display symptoms, their throat samples will be sent to Haffkine Institute, Mumbai for further testing,” stated the PMC letter.