Israeli director Dan Wolman urges filmmakers to create without waiting for perfect conditions

Israeli filmmaker Dan Wolman on Tuesday urged young and independent directors to continue making films despite limitations, saying consistent work would eventually lead to success. Israeli director Dan Wolman addresses aspiring filmmakers during a session at the Pune International Film Festival (HT)

Speaking at the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) on the topic ‘From Constraints to Creativity: Thriving as an Independent Filmmaker’, Wolman said aspiring directors should not wait for perfect conditions to start a project.

Wolman advised filmmakers to choose low-cost stories and plan projects realistically. He said stories with fewer locations, limited actors and shorter duration help reduce expenses and make filmmaking more practical for independent creators.

Referring to the current global situation, Wolman said war, violence and hatred often create a sense of despair. “For me, to stay alive without falling into despair, it is necessary to constantly keep making films,” he said, adding that filmmaking itself can be an act of survival and resistance.

Sharing his approach to working with limited resources, Wolman said he prefers small crews and minimal assistance. “I do not hire assistants. This makes the work faster and reduces costs,” he said, stressing that choosing good actors is more important than casting famous stars.

On film distribution, Wolman recalled learning filmmaking in New York during the 1960s when the underground film movement was active. He suggested that independent filmmakers today explore similar alternative models, screening films in smaller venues instead of relying only on big theatres.

Wolman also cautioned against the excessive use of AI in cinema. While acknowledging its potential, he said AI must be used thoughtfully, as overdependence on it can reduce the tangible human experience that lies at the heart of filmmaking.