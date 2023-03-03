It is the victory of common people of Kasba, says Dhangekar

In Kasba Peth assembly constituency, Maha Vikas Aghadi's Ravindra Dhangekar won the elections causing a set back to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Post his victory, Dhangegar interacted with the media. In Kasba Peth assembly constituency, MVA's Ravindra Dhangekar (in pic) win the elections causing a setback to BJP. (HT)

Dhangekar said, “In the last 30 years, I have fought nine elections and every time the common people have supported me. I am always grateful to the public. This is not my victory alone, it is also the victory of the common people of Kasba Peth. People have immense trust in me and today (Thursday) that trust has converted into votes. This, despite all the pressure, distribution of money and unlawful tactics done by the BJP to attract voters.”

MVA’s extensive campaign played a major role in his victory.

Dhangekar said, “The MVA government under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray was ousted by the BJP and this anger was amongst the people of Kasba Peth. It has been expressed in the form of voting, and this is the beginning of the victory of the MVA and its allies Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray Party. The MVA will give justice to ordinary workers in the coming municipal elections.”

“Huge amount of money was distributed in Pune in the past 15 days. This byelection was handled in a wrong way and money politics was done. Even chief minister Eknath Shinde and BJP senior leaders team worked to take this election to dictatorship, but against that, I fasted in front of the Kasba Ganapati temple and got justice in the people’s court.” he added.

Will complete the pending works planned by Laxman Jagtap - Ashwini Jagtap

Meanwhile, the BJP-winning candidate from the Chinchwad constituency Ashwini Jagtap said, “I dedicate today’s victory to my late husband Laxman Jagtap and to the people of Chinchwad. I had never thought that I would join politics and fight an election for the MLA seat, but today with the help of thousands of BJP volunteers and senior leaders we have won the election.”

When asked about the areas that she intends to focus on after becoming the MLA, Jagtap said, “My husband had started several development works as per the need and demand of citizens in Chinchwad constituency, but due to his prolonged illness in last 2.5 years several works could not happen. Now my aim would be to complete these works which were planned by Laxman Jagtap himself.”