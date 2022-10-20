IT professional’s laptop stolen from parked car in Pune

PUNE: An IT professional working as a creative director in a private company lost his laptops, hard disks worth ₹1.45 lakh kept in a parked car to thieves in Market Yard on Monday.

According to the police, the complainant Bhibhishan Gorule of Ambegaon left for Diwali shopping after parking his car on the service road near a post office in Market Yard around 11 am. He had left his bag containing two Apple laptops, one iPad, two hard disks and one wireless Air pod totally worth around ₹1.45 lakh in the car.

When the complainant returned 20-30 minutes later after shopping, he found the rear windshield of the car broken and the bag missing. He filed a complaint with Swargate police station.

Ashok Indulkar, senior inspector at Swargate police station, said, “We are collecting CCTV camera footage of the area.’’

A case has been registered under Sections 379 (punishment for theft), 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against unknown persons.