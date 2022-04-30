IVF treatment at government hospitals need of the hour: Experts
PUNE In vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatment in private hospitals is expensive and poor couples cannot afford it as it costs over one lakh rupees to complete one course of treatment. Multiple research studies have shown that infertility is rising among men and women across all economic classes.To make IVF accessible for everyone, it is essential to start the treatment in government hospitals as well say experts.
According to study, changing lifestyle and stress has increased the rate of infertility. Now, 15 out of 100 couples suffer from infertility due to multiple reasons like hybrid grains, eating habits, alcoholism, weight gain and other reasons.
As per doctors, couples who do not conceive a child naturally despite having regular sex without contraceptives for over a year are considered to be infertile, for those among 35 years of age, this period is reduced to about six months. For such couples, IVF is a ray of hope. However, as the cost is in lakhs, financially challenged couples are unable to explore this option.
However, now there is a growing demand for these treatments to be available in government hospitals at affordable rates. In Pune the two major hospitals where this IVF facility could be set up are at Sassoon General Hospital or District Civil Hospital, Aundh. About two years ago, a proposal was sent by Sassoon General Hospital to the medical directorate to start IVF at the hospital. However, as no action has been taken yet, the proposal has been shelved, said a senior doctor at the hospital. Dr Dilip Mhaisekar, director, directorate of medical education said, “The legal process of initiating IVF treatment requires study. After this procedure, it will be decided whether to start it in government medical hospitals or not.”
Dr Sanjay Gupte, who heads the Obstetrician and Gynecologist Association Pune said, “It is necessary to set up an IVF centre at a government hospital as infertility is reported across all economic classes, however, the option to get the treatment is only available among the upper middle class or middle class couples. One course of IVF treatment could cost about ₹1 to ₹1.5 lakh in a private set up, the same could come down to half in a government hospital to about ₹50,000. If any organisation comes forward to start a set up at a government hospital under the PPP model then it would need only 1,500-200 square feet of place to set up the infrastructure including the lab and cost about ₹70 lakh to set up the entire infrastructure, however it would make the treatment very accessible to those who want to explore the option.”
