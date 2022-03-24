Jab drive for 12-15 age group off to a slow start, only 31K vaccinated in Pune

PUNE While the country prepares to reopen completely from March 31, Pune city has vaccinated just over 31,000 students in the age group of 12 to 15 years. Whereas, 0.5 million students in the age group of 15 to 18 years have been vaccinated in the city, but according to the authorities, the overall numbers for children’s vaccination are still less.

Dr Suryakant Deokar, immunisation officer with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), said that there is still some hesitancy among parents to vaccinate children in the age group of 12 to 15 years. “Vaccination for students in the age groups of 12 to 15 years and 15 to 18 years has been less due to various reasons. Firstly, right now is the exam season because of which many parents are waiting and watching until the tests are over. Secondly, there is some hesitancy among parents. So they want to wait until they are certain that an adequate number of students have taken the dose and that it is safe,” Dr Deokar said.

He added that the department is encouraging schools to register, so that on-site vaccination can increase the total coverage. “So far, there are only a few schools who have registered with us. We encourage schools to register so that the overall vaccination coverage improves. Now that all restrictions will be lifted, vaccination is of the topmost priority for students and families,” said Dr Deokar.

For Pune district, 31,037 students in the age group of 12 to 15 years have been inoculated while 550,546 students in the age group of 15 to 17 years have received jabs according to the CoWin dashboard. Along with the vaccination of students, the number of daily precaution doses for healthcare professionals and frontline workers has also seen a drop. Many experts suggest that vaccination should be encouraged as the restrictions will be lifted now. So far, Pune district has reported 11,204,978 vaccinations among the age group of 18 to 44 years. And 3,431,826 vaccinations among the age group of 45 to 60 years. The district has seen around 2,368,688 vaccinations for beneficiaries who are 60 years of age and above.