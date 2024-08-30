Jewellery worth 4.9 lakh stolen from elderly couple

Two unidentified thieves stole 190-gram jewellery worth ₹4.95 lakh from a senior citizen couple in Hadapsar on Thursday. The victims had just retrieved the jewellery from a gold loan they had borrowed and were heading home when the theft occurred, said police. The complaint in this regard was registered by Dashrath Dhamane (69), a resident of Whitefield Society in Manjari. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident was reported at around 3:45 pm near PMPML bus stop in the Shewalewadi area. The complaint in this regard was registered by Dashrath Dhamane (69), a resident of Whitefield Society in Manjari.

On Thursday, Dhamane and his wife Jayashree (61) were returning home after retrieving 190-gram gold jewellery from a nationalised bank. On their way back, Dhamane asked his wife to stay with their motorcycle as he went to a nearby shop.

At that time, a masked man approached Jayashree by indicating her money was lying on the ground. When she went to pick up the money, another man standing near the bike allegedly stole the ornaments kept in a bag. The thief swiftly snatched the bag and fled the scene.

Hadapsar police have launched a search for the perpetrator and are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the suspect.

“Two teams have been formed and a search operation is going on.’’ said a police officer from Hadapsar police station. A case has been filed against the unknown accused under BNS sections 303(2) and 3(5).