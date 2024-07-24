JMFC issues non-bailable warrant against Maratha quota activist Jarange Patil

PUNE: A judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) court on Tuesday issued a fresh non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Maratha reservation quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil in connection with a cheating case lodged against him at Kothrud police station in 2013. JMFC court on Tuesday issued a fresh non-bailable warrant against Maratha reservation quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil in connection with a cheating case. (HT FILE)

Jarange Patil’s lawyer, advocate Harshad Nimbalkar, said, “There was an NBW issued against Jarange Patil on an earlier occasion which we got cancelled. Since he did not remain present, the JMFC court has once again issued a NBW against Jarange Patil. Since he is on a hunger strike, he cannot come before the court. We will cancel the NBW and Jarange Patil will remain present on the next date.”

A first information report (FIR) was lodged against Jarange Patil and two others, all residents of Jalna district, under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Jarange Patil personally appeared before the court on May 31 to request cancellation of the warrant where he pleaded with the court to revoke the warrant. The court imposed a fine of ₹500 and cancelled the warrant on the condition that he must remain present for further hearings.

Dhananjay Jaisingh Ghorpade, producer-director of the Marathi play ‘Shamburaje’, had in the FIR accused Jarange Patil of abusing, threatening and refusing to pay the balance of ₹13.21 lakh, which the latter’s friend Prashant Londhe had failed to pay him after organising six plays in Jalna in 2013. Ghorpade had alleged that Jarange Patil abused and threatened him instead of helping him recover the dues. The NBW against Jarange Patil was issued for securing his physical presence before the court after he failed to respond to summons issued earlier.