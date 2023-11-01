Join election duty or face action, PMC tells 162 employees

As 162 employees are yet to join the election duty despite appointment, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday issued a warning to these employees to resume duty or face action. The election office has started preparation for updating the voter list for the Lok Sabha election 2024 (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The election office has started preparation for updating the voter list for the Lok Sabha election 2024 and accordingly, the Election Commission of India has instructed officials to update the list.

To complete the work the estate department recruited employees from other departments to the election office. The officials are supposed to work in the election office and simultaneously complete the responsibilities of their own departments. But these officials are giving various reasons related to health, distance and other personal responsibilities and not joining the election office.

General administration department’s deputy commissioner Sachin Itape on Wednesday issued the order to these 162 employees.

Itape said, “As per the Election Commission’s Act, employees who are not joining the election work will face legal action. If the employees are intentionally avoiding the election work, they have to face action.”

Vijay Kumbhar, civic activist, said, “Many employees are intentionally avoiding the election work. It is common practice in government offices to avoid the election work by giving various reasons but this time the number is high.”

