Joint inspection at Pune Airport as search for elusive leopard continues

On Monday, a joint field inspection was carried out, bringing together officials from the forest department, Indian Air Force (IAF), Pune Airport operations staff, and the RESQ Foundation. The coordinated effort marks one of the most extensive on-ground assessments since the leopard was last seen on the morning of November 19. The inspection team included assistant conservator of forests (ACF) Mangesh Tate; IAF wing commander Y S Singh; range forest officer Suresh Varak; round officers Sheetal Khendke and Pramod Raskar; and wildlife experts Kiran Rahalkar and Ninad from the RESQ Foundation.

Officials first revisited the K4 location where the leopard was spotted only to find that the three camera traps placed there have not captured any movement since the initial sighting. A detailed inspection of multiple tunnels around the airport—earlier suspected to be possible hideouts—was also carried out. The IAF has now sealed all tunnel entrances. Despite this, authorities believe that the leopard may still be hiding in the dense vegetation around the airfield, which makes detection difficult. The joint inspection will continue on Wednesday.

ACF Tate said, “We have installed one trap cage in Lohegaon and three camera traps inside the airport premises. Further action will depend on the next sighting. There has been no nuisance so far, but considering the potential threat, capturing the leopard at the earliest is essential.” He added that no fresh sighting was reported in Aundh on Monday though search operations continue and public advisories remain in place.

Deputy conservator of forests (DCF) Mahadev Mohite said that the moment fresh visual confirmation is received—either through direct sighting or camera footage—the department will decide on deploying a trap cage or other safe capture measures.

Meanwhile, Pune Airport is observing ‘Aviation Safety Week’ from November 24 to 28 to coincide with the heightened wildlife monitoring efforts. Airport director Santosh Dhoke said teams are conducting foreign object debris (FOD) walks, checking vehicle movement rules, verifying airside driving permits, and reviewing breath analyser procedures. Garbage disposal points inside and around the airport are being cleared so as to minimise attracting wildlife. According to officials, the coordinated efforts aim to maintain both aviation safety and public security as the search for the elusive leopard continues.