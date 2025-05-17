Joint inspection carried out at proposed PMPML bus stand near Swargate metro station

In a concerted effort to ensure smooth operations at the Swargate bus terminal and prevent inconvenience to commuters, a joint inspection was carried out on Thursday, May 15, at the proposed Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus stand located near Swargate metro station. Chairperson and managing director of PMPML, Deepak Mudhol-Munde, led the inspection accompanied by Shailaja Jankar, police inspector of the Swargate traffic division; Govind Kadam, project manager; Dattatraya Mane, advisor to Maha-Metro; and Satish Gawhane, chief transport manager (operations) of PMPML. Highlighting the complementary roles of the PMPML and Maha-Metro in Pune’s public transport ecosystem, Mudhol-Munde urged both agencies to work in close coordination (HT PHOTO)

During the inspection, Mudhol-Munde reviewed the movement and management of buses arriving at and departing from the Swargate terminal. She also addressed the challenges faced in bus operations and issued a series of directives to alleviate these issues and enhance commuter experience.

“There is a need for speedy completion of the proposed PMPML bus terminal at the Swargate metro site and we have instructed Maha-Metro officials to expedite the remaining construction work, recognising the discomfort faced by passengers during extreme weather conditions,” Mudhol-Munde said. She directed that temporary bus shelters be set up to protect passengers from the Sun and rain until such time the new terminal is fully developed.

To ensure smooth bus operations within the Swargate terminal premises, Mudhol-Munde ordered immediate removal of encroachments near the entrance of Swargate metro station that are currently hindering traffic flow.

“With regard to women’s safety, currently active CCTV cameras should be maintained and new CCTV cameras should be installed at the proposed terminal site to strengthen surveillance and security,” Mudhol-Munde said. Furthermore, she suggested the placement of barricades within the terminal to streamline bus movement and avoid any operational confusion or obstruction.

Highlighting the complementary roles of the PMPML and Maha-Metro in Pune’s public transport ecosystem, Mudhol-Munde urged both agencies to work in close coordination. She stressed the importance of providing reliable and high-quality services to passengers, and encouraged officials from both organisations to collaborate effectively toward this shared goal.

The inspection marked a proactive step in resolving existing issues and improving commuter facilities at one of Pune’s busiest transportation hubs.