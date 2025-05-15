Junnar forest dept books 21 for involvement in wildlife poaching

Acting on a tipoff, the Junnar forest department has arrested 21 persons involved in wildlife poaching during a coordinated raid in a reserve forest area in Hadsar village, Junnar tehsil. The operation led to the seizure of 21 Waghuris and 10 two-wheelers being used for the transport of personnel and hunting equipment. Twenty-one suspects were detained at the site. (HT PHOTO)

Forest guard Eknath Bangarb from Rajur forest range got a tipoff that around 20 to 25 persons were using Waghuri (traditional traps) to hunt wild animals in the protected area. He immediately visited the said forest area along with forest guards from Nimgiri and Aptale villages and found multiple traps set up and wild animals being driven toward these traps.

The group alerted Pradeep Chavan, range forest officer, Junnar forest division, about the same and additional teams were sent to the area. The operation led to the seizure of 21 Waghuris and 10 two-wheelers being used for the transport of personnel and hunting equipment. Twenty-one suspects were detained at the site.

Among those arrested, 15 persons are from Surale village; four from Hadsar village; and one each from Mauje Tejur and Mangnewadi (Khamgaon). All these villages are from Junnar tehsil only. During initial interrogation, 17 of the suspects admitted to their involvement in the poaching attempt. They have been released on bond pending further legal proceedings.

However, the remaining four suspects including Nilesh Kedari, Ramesh Kedari and Pradeep Kedari (all from Surale village); and Kisan Bhale from Hadsar were found uncooperative; they even provided misleading information during the interrogation. Eventually, they were arrested in the evening on May 13 and produced before the first-class judicial magistrate in Junnar the following day. The court remanded them to police custody for two days.

Emphasising the seriousness of the crime, Chavan said, “Driving wild animals from their habitat, setting traps, or attempting to hunt them are all violations under section 9 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972. These acts are cognisable and non-bailable, with penalties including up to seven years of imprisonment and up to ₹25,000 in fines.”

Smita Rajhans, assistant conservator of forests, Junnar forest division, said, “We have got police custody of four accused and the investigation will be conducted by forest officials to trace further connections in wildlife poaching.”

The said forest area is home to various wild animal species including wild boar, rabbit, Sambar deer, and southern red muntjac among others. A forest officer requesting anonymity said that they haven’t received any information, yet, about the trading of animal meat and the poaching was primarily carried out for consumption.

Amol Satpute, deputy conservator of forests, has urged the public to report any suspicious activity related to illegal hunting or wildlife trade to the nearest forest office or on helpline number 1926.

Crackdown on wildlife poaching in Maval

Meanwhile, the Pune forest department has arrested a suspect from the Maval area of Pune district, seizing substantial evidence of wildlife poaching there. The raid – conducted on May 13 at Sing Bungalow in Tikona village – resulted in the confiscation of approximately 52 kg of suspected wild animal meat, two firearms, live and used cartridges, and hunting equipment.

Officials arrested Sukhmit Harmit Singh Bhutaliya, 26, a resident of Tikona, in this raid. A case has been registered under sections 9 and 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972.

Tushar Chavan, deputy conservator of forests (wildlife), said, “A sample of the seized meat has been sent to the Wildlife Research Centre, Gorewada, Nagpur for forensic examination and species identification. The firearms and cartridges will be investigated in coordination with the police authorities to verify legal ownership and licences. The accused will be presented before the court following due legal procedure.’’