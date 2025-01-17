Menu Explore
Jyotiraditya Scindia flays LoP’s ‘fighting Indian state’ remarks

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 17, 2025 08:36 AM IST

Speaking at the “Sanvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan” event in Pune, Scindia on Thursday said that in the last 75 years, the Congress was responsible for 70 per cent of the amendments made to the Indian Constitution

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia criticised the Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Congress party member Rahul Gandhi for his “fighting Indian state” remark and said that the national party has exposed itself.

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia speaking during the event in Pune. (HT PHOTO)
Speaking at the “Sanvidhan Gaurav Abhiyan” event in Pune, Scindia on Thursday said that in the last 75 years, the Congress was responsible for 70 per cent of the amendments made to the Indian Constitution.

“Rahul Gandhi said in the Parliament on Wednesday that he is at war with the Indian state. If you are a citizen of India, what does it mean to say ‘war with the Indian state’? It means ‘I am at war with the Indian Constitution’. Will you wage war against the Indian Constitution? Imagine who fights against India—it is terrorists and Naxals who fight against India. We do not have to say much, as they have exposed themselves,” said Scindia.

“On the one side, there is a party that has always used the Constitution to gain power, and on the other side, there is a party committed to India’s development and welfare,” he said, adding that in 1971, the Congress tried to turn India’s Constitution into Indira’s Constitution.

