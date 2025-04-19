Menu Explore
Karmalkar to lead panel to propose amendments to Universities Act

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Apr 19, 2025 06:12 AM IST

राज्य सरकारने महाराष्ट्र सार्वजनिक विद्यापीठ अधिनियम, 2016 मध्ये सुधारणा साठी नितीन कर्माळकर यांच्या नेतृत्वाखाली 9 सदस्यीय समितीची नियुक्ती केली.

The state government has appointed professor Nitin Karmalkar, former vice-chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), to lead the nine-member committee to give recommendations related to amendment to the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, 2016. The committee has been given a deadline of 3 months to submit report.

Nitin Karmalkar, former vice-chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), will lead the nine-member committee. (HT)
A government resolution to this effect was recently issued by the higher and technical education department. The panel includes DT Shirke (vice-chancellor, Shivaji University), Ujwala Chakradev (vice-chancellor, SNDT Women’s University), Rajneesh Kamat (vice-chancellor, Homi Bhabha State University), RS Mali (former vice-chancellor), Parveen Sayyed (senior legal officer, SPPU), Dilip Bharad (registrar, Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University), as well as directors of technical and higher education.

The committee’s mandate includes reviewing provisions of the existing University Act, ensuring compatibility with National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, and incorporating best practices from national and international frameworks. The government resolution states that all administrative and financial responsibilities for the committee’s functioning will be borne by SPPU.

