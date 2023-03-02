Kasba Peth bypoll outcome shows MVA way forward, rings alarm bell for BJP-Sena

The outcome in Kasba Peth assembly constituency during Thursday’s counting of votes is considered as a major victory for Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), and the Congress party in particular, as the assembly seat from central parts of Pune was known as BJP bastion for three decades. MVA party workers celebrate Congress candidate Ravindra Dhangekar’s win in Kasba Peth on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)

For the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the saving grace has been Chinchwad assembly seat where its candidate Ashwini Jagtap was on the verge of defeating Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) Nana Kate as she was leading by a margin of 25,000 votes. Here too, rebel Rahul Kalate’s candidature helped BJP reach victory.

For MVA, the victory of Congress nominee Ravindra Dhangekar over Hemant Rasane in Kasba Peth by a margin of 10,915 votes has sent a message that it can win against BJP-Shiv Sena if they stuck together and also connect with the people, something that was seen during the bypolls. The MVA would now want Kasba Peth as bellwether, whose experience can be replicated in the coming polls. In a way, the MVA has settled the scores against BJP, that snatched Pandharpur seat from NCP in 2021 bypolls.

Starting from the selection of a strong candidate, running an efficient campaign, and sticking together by not letting rebels spoil the game, MVA ticked all the boxes. The BJP on the other hand was seen floundering from the beginning amid disappointment among Brahmin community over denial of ticket to member from Mukta Tilak’s family, inability of party representatives in solving problems of citizens at local level, and failure to counter MVA’s narrative that elections for Congress is one-sided. The polls here were necessitated after the demise of Muklta Tilak.

“The outcome has showed us that if we fight polls unitedly and give tickets to those with elective merit, the victory is not far,” said Ajit Pawar, NCP member, and Leader of Opposition in the legislative assembly.

In a way, the campaign for bypoll showed that MVA leaders learnt to play the game BJP has been playing in the past few years in various elections. According to Pawar, MVA won half the battle by fielding a strong candidate in Ravindra Dhangekar. “He is a grounded person who likes to travel on a scooter and work for the people. All the three parties put up a united show. Chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis used all their strength and tactics, despite that the Kasba Peth bypoll result has given a different message,” Pawar said.

Dhangekar’s victory has not just emboldened Congress, but has also lifted party state unit chief Nana Patole’s stature in MVA. Patole campaigned hard for Dhangekar by spending over 10 days here and ensuring that there is coordination among all MVA allies, while at the same time bringing all senior Congress leaders in Pune to participate during the campaign. This win, after Congress’ victory at Nagpur and Amravati during Graduate and Teachers Constituency polls has further boosted Patole’s image, and Congress’ confidence even as it had to face fiasco in Nashik.

On the other hand, loss for BJP in Kasba Peth is also seen as a setback to Devendra Fadnavis, and district Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil, both of whom aggressively campaigned for Rasane. Fielding Rasane, according to many within the party, was Patil’s choice and Fadnavis endorsed it. When BJP was seen trailing in the campaign, Fadnavis lapped up a Muslim leader’s controversial remarks of bringing voters from across country for Dhangekar’s win, and tried to play the Hindutva card. However, it was too late, too little for the party, which suffered a loss.

In the coming days, the results of bypoll is likely to set the tone for upcoming civic elections in Maharashtra. While the results are unlikely to impact the stability of Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government in state, but it may also determine the course of politics in future with MVA will be more aggressive against saffron camp.

The bypoll results may not represent a clear endorsement or rejection of any political party or coalition. However, it does serve as a cautionary signal that underscores the significance of grassroots level efforts and accomplishments in Pune.

“For far too long, the issues of Punekars, from development necessities to local-level concerns, have been overlooked by those in power. The populace is no longer content with mere rhetoric and instead is demanding tangible results,” said Sudhir Mehta, an industrialist, who has also been leading Pune Platform for Collaborative Response.

BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said, the party accepts defeat in Kasba Peth bypolls although it does not reflect the mood in general. “We would like to remind those revelling BJP’s defeat today that during 2018 too when bypolls defeat in Lok Sabha constituencies had brought down BJP’s tally from 282 to 272 and everyone was stating that the BJP will lose in 2019 general elections. However, what happened in 2019 general elections was different and BJP emerged victorious with more than 300 seats,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON