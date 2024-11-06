Katraj citizens to opt for NOTA if demands not fulfilled

On Tuesday, a meeting was called by a citizen group in Katraj to raise issues related to development works in Katraj. Thousands of citizens who attended the meeting vowed to opt for NOTA option in upcoming assembly elections. On Tuesday, a meeting was called by a citizen group in Katraj to raise issues related to development works in Katraj. (HT PHOTO)

“There are a total of 1.12 lakh voters in the entire Katraj area which comprises of 3 state assembly constituencies and 2 Lok Sabha constituencies. Around 25 years ago 6 Gram Panchayat villages from Katraj merged into the Pune Municipal Corporation but there has not been any kind of sustained development in our area compared to other villages which merged in,” said Namesh Babar, president of the Katraj Vikas Aghadi.

“We are all disappointed with all the political parties till now as they have never taken Katraj residents into consideration. So, in this state assembly elections, we have prepared our own Development Plan for the Katraj area which includes our demands for fresh water, traffic-related issues, safety of the citizens and most importantly there are no sustainable development projects here. Till November 15, we are going to hold meetings across the constituency. If we are convinced with any of the candidates then we will support them in the polls, or else 1.2 lakh Katraj citizens will opt for the NOTA option,” Babar added.

Anil Kondhare, previous Upasarpanch of Ambegaon Budruk village in Katraj, stated, “There are no PMC-funded initiatives in our area, such as a playground, an e-learning school, a hospital, and others. A large water tank is also required in our constituency to provide 24-7 supply.”