Katraj Zoo Director partially agrees to charges of mismanagement of animals

Following an inquiry conducted by the Pune forest department into a case filed against Rajkumar Jadhav, zoo director, Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park, for mismanaging the animals kept in captivity at the park’s Wild Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre (WARRC), Jadhav has partially agreed with the charges while also naming other stakeholders, including some workers at the zoo and the Indian Herpetological Society (IHS). The other accused are likely to be called for an inquiry in the next 10 to 15 days, informed an official from the Pune forest department. The allegations included: incorrect release and relocation of 612 wild animals (birds, mammals, and reptiles) from their home range; mistreatment of schedule 1 and 2 category animals including snakes, Chausinga, etc.; not keeping records and data evidence of 328 animals who have died/ passed away at the centre etc. (HT FILE PHOTO)

An offence was registered against Jadhav in September this year after the forest department in three of its investigations found irregularities in the maintenance of animal records as well as mistreatment of animals kept in captivity.

The department received the first complaint in April from honorary wildlife warden of the Pune forest department, Aditya Paranjape, about the irregularities at WARRC into which wildlife conservator of the Pune forest department, Tushar Chavan, ordered an investigation in May. Since then, three rounds of investigations have been carried out and serious flaws have been discovered.

The allegations included: incorrect release and relocation of 612 wild animals (birds, mammals, and reptiles) from their home range; mistreatment of schedule 1 and 2 category animals including snakes, Chausinga, etc.; not keeping records and data evidence of 328 animals who have died/ passed away at the centre etc. The department registered an offence under sections 2 (16-G), 9, 39, and 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Currently, the department is in the process of preparing a chargesheet in this case. In the latest update, an inquiry has been set up by the forest department and the statements of the accused in the case are being recorded.

Ashutosh Shendge, assistant conservator of forests (ACF), Pune forest division, who is heading the case, said, “A letter was issued to the zoo director Jadhav and he was called to record his statement. The director appeared today and gave his statement, in which he partially agreed with the charges levied on him. The officer also holds IHS responsible for not treating the animals well, and also for not maintaining the records properly. We will call those who are being named for inquiry in the next few days.”

Despite repeated attempts to contact Jadhav, there was no response from him.

Paranjape said, “This has become a benchmark case as till date, no criminal offence has been registered against a zoo director in India. The findings are disturbing and I am happy that the forest department is proactively pursuing this case. Wildlife protection is a serious issue. I urge all wildlife wardens in the country to be vigilant about such incidents.”