Khadakwasla in focus as it becomes key for Baramati success

Key candidates Sunetra Pawar from Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Supriya Sule of Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) are focussing on Khadakwasla assembly constituency, the highest electorate in Baramati parliamentary seat with 5.21 lakh voters. Sunetra Pawar (right) with Supriya Sule. (HT FILE)

For Sunetra, her husband and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar himself is focusing on Khadakwasla while Sharad Pawar held the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s (MVA) first rally at Warje that falls under Khadakwasla segment for her daughter Supriya.

In 2014 and 2019, BJP candidates had secured more votes here than Supriya.

Followed by Khadakwasla, Purandar assembly segment has maximum voters at 4.14 lakh followed by 3.97 lakh in Bhor.

The assembly segment covers Katraj in south Pune, parts of Sinhgad Road, Warje, Kothrud, Bavdhan and parts of Hinjewadi.

As Khadakwasla, Baramati and Indapur constituencies are key areas in Baramati Lok Sabha, both Ajit and Supriya are holding regular public meets at these places represented by BJP MLA Bhimrao Dhangekar.

Sunetra and Ajit’s elder son Parth has been part of micro meets in Khadakwasla constituency since last two weeks. Sunetra is also holding home visits in the region. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is taking steps to transfer its votes to their Mahayuti candidate.

In the previous elections, Khadakwasla, Purandar and Bhor assembly constituencies had given lead to BJP while Baramati and Indapur ensured Supriya’s victory.

This time, NCP hopes to leverage on this in its battle for Baramati. Interestingly, both key candidates are from Baramati.

Last week, Ajit at a public rally in Baramati said, “Supriya was getting relatively less votes in Khadakwasla during the previous polls, but lead from Baramati ensured her victory. For example, the sitting MP got 6,5000 less votes than Kanchan Kool in Khadakwasla during 2019, but we compensated it in Baramati and had given the lead of 1.27 lakh.”

During the previous polls, most key leaders from Indapur were with Sule. This time, sitting NCP MLA Dattatray Bharne and BJP leader Harshwardhan Patil are campaigning for Sunetra.

Both Sule and the opposition party candidates are getting equal votes in Daund, Bhor and Purandar. Considering the vote share, Ajit is hoping to get maximum lead from Khadkawasla this time. On Friday, Ajit and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis also plan to hold a joint rally at Warje.

Supriya has been raising civic issues related to the constituency at Pune Municipal Corporation corridors since past five years. Sharad Pawar held a rally along with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray at Warje on April 30.

Sule has been holding multiple small meetings at housing societies in Khadakwasla constituency.