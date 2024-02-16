Kharadi property sold at 18 lakh in PMC auction

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), on Thursday, sold a property worth ₹18 lakh at Kharadi area in an auction carried out in the second phase, said officials. During a survey of property tax, PMC found 1,400 defaulters of which PMC has shortlisted 200 defaulters’ properties for auctioning. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

As the bidder quoted ₹1 lakh more than the selling price, PMC approved the auction. It will recover the dues from the property and return the remaining amount to the owner.

To intensify action against property tax defaulters, the civic body initiated the auction process of 32 properties in the first phase this year.

At least 53 properties were auctioned in the second phase on Thursday.

During a survey of property tax, PMC found 1,400 defaulters of which PMC has shortlisted 200 defaulters’ properties for auctioning.

Officials of PMC property tax department said, “With property owners failing to settle arrears despite repeated warnings, PMC has opted to auction properties as a stringent measure.”