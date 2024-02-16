 Kharadi property sold at ₹18 lakh in PMC auction - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune / Kharadi property sold at 18 lakh in PMC auction

Kharadi property sold at 18 lakh in PMC auction

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 16, 2024 06:50 AM IST

To intensify action against property tax defaulters, the Pune civic body initiated the auction process of properties this year

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), on Thursday, sold a property worth 18 lakh at Kharadi area in an auction carried out in the second phase, said officials.

During a survey of property tax, PMC found 1,400 defaulters of which PMC has shortlisted 200 defaulters’ properties for auctioning. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
During a survey of property tax, PMC found 1,400 defaulters of which PMC has shortlisted 200 defaulters’ properties for auctioning. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

As the bidder quoted 1 lakh more than the selling price, PMC approved the auction. It will recover the dues from the property and return the remaining amount to the owner.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

To intensify action against property tax defaulters, the civic body initiated the auction process of 32 properties in the first phase this year.

At least 53 properties were auctioned in the second phase on Thursday.

During a survey of property tax, PMC found 1,400 defaulters of which PMC has shortlisted 200 defaulters’ properties for auctioning.

Officials of PMC property tax department said, “With property owners failing to settle arrears despite repeated warnings, PMC has opted to auction properties as a stringent measure.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On