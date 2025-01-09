Menu Explore
Khardekar writes to commissioner over encroachments in Kothrud nullah

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 09, 2025 06:56 AM IST

In a letter addressed to municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale on Wednesday, Khardekar warned of potential flood-like situations in the future if the issue is not addressed promptly

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sandeep Khardekar has raised concerns over encroachments in the nullah near the Mrutyunjayeshwar temple in Kothrud, alleging inaction by the municipal administration despite repeated complaints from citizens. 

Khardekar criticized the administration for its inaction. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Khardekar criticized the administration for its inaction. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

In a letter addressed to municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale on Wednesday, Khardekar warned of potential flood-like situations in the future if the issue is not addressed promptly. He urged the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to take immediate action against the encroachments. 

“Some citizens raised concerns over the encroachments in the nullah. At their request, I visited the site and saw that the nullah is covered with filth. There is significant dumping, and construction activities in the surrounding area,” Khardekar said. 

He further criticized the administration for its inaction. “Ideally, the administration should be aware of such activities. Despite complaints from citizens, the municipal authorities have turned a blind eye,” Khardekar added. 

Municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale said, “I will ask concerned officers to look into matter and take necessary action.”

The encroachment, according to Khardekar, was first noticed by Mrityunjayeshwar temple trust. Its trustee Ramesh Bhagwat has also written a letter to the municipal administration bringing the issue to their notice.  

Khardekar emphasized the need for immediate intervention, adding that the civic body must prioritise resolving such issues to prevent long-term damage and safeguard citizens from potential disasters. 

