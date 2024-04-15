 Kolhe refutes Ajit Pawar’s ‘resignation’ claims - Hindustan Times
Kolhe refutes Ajit Pawar’s ‘resignation’ claims

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 16, 2024 06:12 AM IST

As Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has been launching a direct attack on the candidates of NCP (SP), Amol Kolhe, a leader of the Sharad Pawar-led party responded to his criticism on Monday.

Pawar claimed that Kolhe had expressed a desire to resign halfway through his term, citing his career in cinema getting affected. (HT PHOTO)
Reacting to the remarks of Ajit Pawar, Kolhe said, “The opposition parties are targeting us and mainly on my profession. Whatever may be calling me an actor and not a politician, one must accept that he is doing hard work and earning money. We did not change our loyalties for any bribes from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).”

Earlier, during a rally in Hadapsar on Sunday, Ajit Pawar addressed the audience, recalling the events surrounding Kolhe, the current MP of Shirur from Sharad Pawar’s faction.

Pawar claimed that Kolhe had expressed a desire to resign halfway through his term, citing his career in cinema getting affected. Pawar also claimed that he advised him to complete his term and expressed surprise at Kolhe’s return to political activities now.

Kolhe refutes Ajit Pawar's 'resignation' claims
