Kondhwa cop suspended for extortion in drug threat case

A police constable attached to the Kondhwa Police Station has been suspended after allegedly extorting money from a 19-year-old man from Chennai by threatening to implicate him in a drug-related case. The incident reportedly occurred on May 5, between 7 am and 9:30 am, when the victim, Adman Raja, was visiting Bopdev Ghat with two family members.

The constable has been identified as Vikram Wadtile. The incident reportedly occurred on May 5, between 7 am and 9:30 am, when the victim, Adman Raja, was visiting Bopdev Ghat with two family members.

According to the complaint, Wadtile approached the group and confiscated a hookah pot. He allegedly threatened Raja with a medical examination and a fabricated drug case, warning that it could destroy his future. He then asked for ₹25,000 per person. When Raja said he couldn’t afford it, the demand was reduced, and a final amount of ₹28,000 was allegedly agreed upon.

The money was transferred via GPay to the account of Wadtile’s friend, Kedar Jadhav. However, when Raja later went to the police station to file a complaint, Wadtile returned the money.

Taking cognisance of the complaint, a case has been registered against Wadtile at the Kondhwa police station under BNS sections 308(2), 308(3), 115, and 3(5). Rajkumar Shinde, DCP Zone 5, took action, and Wadtile has been suspended from duty effective June 7.