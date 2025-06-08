Search Search
Sunday, Jun 08, 2025
Kondhwa cop suspended for extortion in drug threat case

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 08, 2025 06:04 AM IST

A Kondhwa police constable, Vikram Wadtile, was suspended for allegedly extorting ₹28,000 from a 19-year-old man by threatening drug charges.

A police constable attached to the Kondhwa Police Station has been suspended after allegedly extorting money from a 19-year-old man from Chennai by threatening to implicate him in a drug-related case.

The incident reportedly occurred on May 5, between 7 am and 9:30 am, when the victim, Adman Raja, was visiting Bopdev Ghat with two family members. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The constable has been identified as Vikram Wadtile. The incident reportedly occurred on May 5, between 7 am and 9:30 am, when the victim, Adman Raja, was visiting Bopdev Ghat with two family members.

According to the complaint, Wadtile approached the group and confiscated a hookah pot. He allegedly threatened Raja with a medical examination and a fabricated drug case, warning that it could destroy his future. He then asked for 25,000 per person. When Raja said he couldn’t afford it, the demand was reduced, and a final amount of 28,000 was allegedly agreed upon.

The money was transferred via GPay to the account of Wadtile’s friend, Kedar Jadhav. However, when Raja later went to the police station to file a complaint, Wadtile returned the money.

Taking cognisance of the complaint, a case has been registered against Wadtile at the Kondhwa police station under BNS sections 308(2), 308(3), 115, and 3(5). Rajkumar Shinde, DCP Zone 5, took action, and Wadtile has been suspended from duty effective June 7.

Sunday, June 08, 2025
