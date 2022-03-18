Home / Cities / Pune News / Kondhwa police arrest three for extortion
pune news

Kondhwa police arrest three for extortion

When the victim rejected their demand, the trio attacked him with iron road and wooden chair. They stole cash worth Rs8,000 kept at the counter and snatched his gold chain worth 1.05 lakh
The complaint states that the accused came to his stall around 9 pm on Saturday and told him that they were the goons of the area and he will have to pay them regular protection money (hafta). (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The complaint states that the accused came to his stall around 9 pm on Saturday and told him that they were the goons of the area and he will have to pay them regular protection money (hafta). (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Mar 18, 2022 11:06 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Pune: The Kondhwa police have arrested three persons on charges of extortion at VIT chowk in Kondhwa. According to the investigators, the trio accosted a stall holder near VIT chowk, created a ruckus after the latter refused to accede to their demands of extortion.

The accused have been identified as Yasin Basha Mulla (25), Mehbood Basha Mulla (30) and Lallappa Koli (20). Santosh Saudagar More, a resident of Katraj-Kondhwa road, lodged a complaint.

The complaint states that the accused came to his stall around 9 pm on Saturday and told him that they were the goons of the area and he will have to pay them regular protection money (hafta). When More rejected their demand, the trio attacked him with iron road and wooden chair. They stole cash worth Rs8,000 kept at the counter and snatched his gold chain worth 1.05 lakh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 19, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out