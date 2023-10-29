Kondhwa police arrest youth for raping minor

The Kondhwa police have arrested a 21-year-old youth for allegedly raping a minor girl in her house on July 23 this year impregnating her. The 16-year-old victim lodged an FIR regarding the incident against the youth on October 28 and the accused was booked under IPC section 376 (Whoever, commits rape on a woman under sixteen years of age) and sections 4, 6, 8, and 12 of POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act. The 16-year-old victim lodged an FIR regarding the incident against the youth on October 28 and the accused was booked. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to the FIR, the accused befriended the girl and was in constant touch with her on phone.

He then demanded physical relationship from her on July 10 and went to her house when she was alone and allegedly raped her. A few days later, the girl discovered about her pregnancy and revealed the incident to her parents.

She later mustered up courage and lodged an FIR against the youth with the Kondhwa police.

Investigating officer Police Inspector Santosh Sonawane said, after the complaint, the accused has been booked under POCSO Act.

“After initial probe, the accused has been arrested under relevant sections of IPC and POCSO Act and further investigation was underway,” he said.

