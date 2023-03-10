Kondhwa police book senior citizen for damaging sound system

The Kondhwa police have booked a senior citizen for damaging a sound system worth ₹10 lakh at a wedding function. The Kondhwa police have booked a senior citizen for damaging a sound system worth ₹ 10 lakh at a wedding function. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The incident took place on March 8 and the FIR has been lodged by Abdul Risaldar. The accused has been identified as Satyabir Banga.

According to the FIR, a wedding function was being held in the ballroom of a private resort and club situated in Kondhwa area. Banga who resides next to the resort was irked by the blaring ear splitting music. He gained access in the resort without seeking permission. He then entered the ballroom, pulled and cut wires, damaging the sound system including a LED laptop.

Kondhwa police station Incharge Santosh Sonawane said, “The accused’s house is located at a short distance from the resort. He has been causing regular disturbances at the event spot in the past too and the police are aware of his behaviour. We have filed a case under IPC section 427 and 452.”