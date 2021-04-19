Lab takes preventive steps after forgery incident

The diagnostic laboratory whose logo was misused by miscreants in forging false RT-PCR reports has now taken steps to ensure that people do not fall for frauds.

Furthermore, the two technicians were found to have used logos of other laboratories in the city as well to forge artificial test reports. The two are in police custody and have been booked under various laws including the one for cheating.

Identified as GenePath diagnostic laboratories, the facility has come up with a checklist for their customers to follow, according to a statement released by their corporate communication department.

The checklist for authentication of the report includes verification through QR code, identification of the email address of the sender, and availability of the report on the online portal of the lab.

“Our report carries a QR-code, which can be scanned using your mobile phone. If this QR-code is not present, the report is not genuine,” read the statement.

The arrested technicians used false email IDs with names similar to that of the laboratory, to send the forged reports.

“Please check the email id from which the report is sent to you. It will always be an official company email ID, ending with ‘genepathdx.com’. If your report has been sent from any other email service, like Gmail, Yahoo, Hotmail, the report has not been generated from our offices and is fake,” read the second guideline.

As a third measure, the lab has made the reports available for download on their official online portal which can be found on genepathdx.com.