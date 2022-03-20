Land deal between Maharashtra politician and Mumbai cable operator under I-T dept radar
The Income Tax (IT) department is probing a land deal between a “prominent politician” of Maharashtra and a Mumbai-based cable operator as part of a tax evasion investigation against them and others, according to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) release issued earlier this week.
The department conducted searches on March 8 at 26 premises in Pune, Sangli and Ratnagiri against the cable operator, a state government employee and the businesses related to him, it said
In total, ₹66 lakh cash was seized during the operation, the policy-making body for the Income Tax department said.
A statement issued by the CBDT said that during the search, it was found that a parcel of land at Dapoli was purchased by a prominent politician of Maharashtra in 2017 for a consideration of ₹1 crore, but it was registered in 2019.
“The land was subsequently sold to one of the persons covered in the search action in 2020 for a consideration of ₹1.10 crore. In between, a resort was built on the same land from 2017 to 2020,” it said.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics