Land deal between Maharashtra politician and Mumbai cable operator under I-T dept radar

The Income Tax (IT) department is probing a land deal between a “prominent politician” of Maharashtra and a Mumbai-based cable operator as part of a tax evasion investigation against them and others, according to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) release issued earlier this week.

The department conducted searches on March 8 at 26 premises in Pune, Sangli and Ratnagiri against the cable operator, a state government employee and the businesses related to him, it said

In total, ₹66 lakh cash was seized during the operation, the policy-making body for the Income Tax department said.

A statement issued by the CBDT said that during the search, it was found that a parcel of land at Dapoli was purchased by a prominent politician of Maharashtra in 2017 for a consideration of ₹1 crore, but it was registered in 2019.

“The land was subsequently sold to one of the persons covered in the search action in 2020 for a consideration of ₹1.10 crore. In between, a resort was built on the same land from 2017 to 2020,” it said.