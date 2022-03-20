Home / Cities / Pune News / Land deal between Maharashtra politician and Mumbai cable operator under I-T dept radar
Land deal between Maharashtra politician and Mumbai cable operator under I-T dept radar

A statement issued by the CBDT said that during the search, it was found that a parcel of land at Dapoli was purchased by a prominent politician of Maharashtra in 2017 for a consideration of 1 crore, but it was registered in 2019
The land was subsequently sold to one of the persons covered in the search action in 2020 for a consideration of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.10 crore. In between, a resort was built on the same land from 2017 to 2020, according to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) release. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The land was subsequently sold to one of the persons covered in the search action in 2020 for a consideration of 1.10 crore. In between, a resort was built on the same land from 2017 to 2020, according to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) release. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Mar 20, 2022 07:01 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The Income Tax (IT) department is probing a land deal between a “prominent politician” of Maharashtra and a Mumbai-based cable operator as part of a tax evasion investigation against them and others, according to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) release issued earlier this week.

The department conducted searches on March 8 at 26 premises in Pune, Sangli and Ratnagiri against the cable operator, a state government employee and the businesses related to him, it said

In total, 66 lakh cash was seized during the operation, the policy-making body for the Income Tax department said.

A statement issued by the CBDT said that during the search, it was found that a parcel of land at Dapoli was purchased by a prominent politician of Maharashtra in 2017 for a consideration of 1 crore, but it was registered in 2019.

“The land was subsequently sold to one of the persons covered in the search action in 2020 for a consideration of 1.10 crore. In between, a resort was built on the same land from 2017 to 2020,” it said.

Sunday, March 20, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
