Land deal linked to Parth Pawar: IGR cites loss to state, lack of mandatory clearances

The Maharashtra revenue department has unearthed a series of procedural violations in the registration of a ₹300-crore land deal involving a firm linked to deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar’s son, Parth Pawar, leading to the suspension of a sub-registrar and a probe into possible loss to the state exchequer. The deal pertains to about 40 acres of Mahar Watan land in Mundhwa, adjacent to Pune’s Koregaon Park, that was sold to Amadea Enterprises LLP, in which Parth is a partner. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT PHOTO)

In a formal order issued on Thursday, Inspector General of Registration (IGR) Ravindra Binwade suspended sub-registrar RB Taru, attached to Haveli Number 4 registration office, for “serious irregularities” in registering the land documents without the required clearances. The order was based on a report submitted by the joint district registrar and collector (stamps), which pointed to lapses that allegedly resulted in a revenue loss of several crores.

The deal pertains to about 40 acres of Mahar Watan land in Mundhwa, adjacent to Pune’s Koregaon Park, that was sold to Amadea Enterprises LLP, in which Parth is a partner. The land was registered for ₹300 crore, but the buyer paid only ₹500 in registration fees after availing a stamp duty exemption.

According to the IGR’s order, the sub-registrar was required to verify whether a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the competent authority had been attached before registration — a step that was skipped. “Without such NOC, the document was registered, committing serious irregularities as seen prima facie,” the order stated.

HT has reviewed the copy of the order.

The registered deed also included a letter of intent from the district industrial centre and a notification dated February 1, 2024, issued by the revenue and forest department. These documents were cited as the basis for granting exemptions. However, officials pointed out that the exemptions were not applicable in their entirety.

In Pune, the standard stamp duty rate is 5%, with an additional 1% each levied as cess for the local body and Metro rail — a total of 7% on the property value. On the ₹300-crore transaction, this would amount to a stamp duty liability of ₹21 crore. While a part of the exemption could be justified under industrial promotion provisions, the IGR order noted that the 2% cess — comprising 1% each for the local body and Metro — cannot be waived under any circumstances. “Therefore, there was a loss to the state exchequer,” the order stated.

Inspector general Ravindra Binwade said a probe to be carried out by the three-member committee will bring out all the facts. “The committee will see if procedures were followed and what all documents were attached,” Binwade told HT.

He confirmed that a high-level committee headed by the joint inspector general of registration will probe the irregularities and submit its report within 10 days.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, reacting to the controversy, said the matter appeared “serious” because it involved the potential misuse of official exemptions and the sale of government land to a private firm. “Prima facie, the issue looks serious. I’ve sought all records and information from the departments concerned. Orders have been given to conduct a probe, and action will be taken once all details are received,” Fadnavis said in Nagpur.

Revenue officials said that, as per the 7/12 extract, the Mundhwa land is classified under “Mumbai Sarkar”, indicating government ownership, while property cards show private individuals as sellers. A separate inquiry by the Pune district collector is also underway against suspended tehsildar Suryakant Yeole, accused of allowing the transfer of Mahar Watan land to private names before its sale to Amadea Enterprises.

Despite repeated attempts, Parth did not respond to calls or messages. Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar maintained that he had no role in the transaction and said he would comment after reviewing the details.