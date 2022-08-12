Landslide in ghat section between Lonavla and Karjat sends train ops into tizzy
Train operations on the Pune-Mumbai route were thrown out-of-gear for more than two hours following a major landslide in the ghat section between Lonavla and Karjat at 12.50 am on Friday. So much so that some of the daily intercity trains ran late well into Friday morning owing to the mishap.
As per the information shared by the central railway (CR), a person on patrol saw a boulder falling in the ghat section at 12.50 am on Friday. Due to heavy rainfall, boulders and muck fell at km 111/800 on the ‘up’ line between the Nagnath-Palasdhari section at Lonavla and the ghat section at Karjat. The location is cutting of height 8 to 9 metre and in approach of tunnel number 26. “The patrol person on duty, Motiram Lobhi, saw the boulder falling and immediately protected the track. He took quick action and stopped one banker (loco) in the section by showing the red signal. Soon after, he called his higher-ups and informed about the incident,” said CR chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar.
“Subsequently, a train carrying all the equipment including stone breakers and safety equipment was ordered for the restoration work. Till the restoration on the ‘up’ line was completed, all the mail express trains were diverted on the ‘mid’ line. Whereas the ‘up’ and ‘down’ rail traffic was running on two lines – the down line and mid line. The boulders that had fallen were big in size (around 1 to 2 metre) and were removed after splitting and restoration was completed at 8.15 am on Friday. Thereafter, the ‘up’ line was restarted,” said Sutar.
As only two lines were available instead of the usual three and also due to ghat banking locomotive movements, trains from Pune to Mumbai as also a few trains from Mumbai to Pune, were delayed by 30 minutes to one hour during the restoration work period. This was the first such major landslide in the ghat section on the railway tracks this year which impacted train operations.
-
Pastor of Seawoods church arrested for molesting minor girls
A pastor of a Seawoods-based church has been arrested by NRI Coastal police following a complaint registered by Thane District Women and Child Welfare Department. On August 5, Thane District Women and Child Protection officer, Suvarna Jadhav, along with representatives of Thane Child Welfare Committee, District Child Protection Cell and Yuva Child Line, visited Bethel Gospel Pentecostal Church at Seawoods Sector 48 based on a written letter they received.
-
"Economic revolution": TN CM M K Stalin on free bus travel for women in state
The ruling DMK's key initiative aimed at women, providing them free bus travel, should not be confined to a "narrow" aspect of freebies but it is an economic revolution, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Friday. The scheme has ensured an 8-12 per cent savings for the families of the beneficiaries, he said while chairing the third meeting of the Tamil Nadu State Planning Commission here.
-
Islamic Centre holds ‘Trianga Yatra’ to mark 75th I-Day celebrations
Islamic Centre of India here organised 'Trianga Yatra' led by its chairman Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali on Friday as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to mark the 75th Independence Day of the country. Several Muslim youths participated in the 'Tiranga Yatra' led by Mahali. Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahli said that our national flag teaches us our duties towards our country.
-
BJP, SP run parallel Tiranga campaigns in Uttar Pradesh, target each other
Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a parallel Tiranga (tricolour) campaign —one by the Bharatiya Janata Party and its government in the state and the other by the Samajwadi Party, the main opposition party. The BJP government had announced its “Har Ghar Tiranga (national flag on every home)” campaign from August 13 to 15 as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (75 years of India's independence).
-
Assault on woman in Noida society: Tyagi community forms ‘Swabhiman Morcha’ to combat harassment of accused Shrikant’s family
Days after the arrest of Shrikant Tyagi for abusing and assaulting a woman at a high rise in Sector 93B, Noida, and alleged harassment of the accused wife by the police, the Tyagi community in the state has decided to close ranks. The community members from 11 districts of the state met on Thursday to form 'Sanyukt Tyagi Swabhiman Morcha' to protect the honour and fight those who were trying to defame the entire community.
