Large number of tech education, pharmacy colleges shut down in last 2 years
In the last two years, the Covid-19 pandemic has adversely impacted all fields including education. In the last two years, 396 technical education colleges under the aegis of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) have been shut down due to less number of admissions. The condition is similar with respect to pharmacy and engineering colleges.
As per the information given by AICTE, in the academic year 2019-20, there were 1,606 colleges approved by the AICTE. In 2020, the pandemic started and there was a major impact on the admission process in technical education. Due to this, the number of technical colleges went down to 1,347 in the academic year 2020-21. While in the current academic year 2021-22, more technical colleges have closed down and the number has gone down further to 1,210. This means that in the last two years, a total of 396 technical colleges have shut down in Maharashtra.
Similarly, in the academic year 2019-20, there were 551 pharmacy colleges in the state. That number has reduced drastically in two years with only 184 pharmacy colleges running in this academic year 2021-22.
About the shutting down of colleges, professor Krishna Mahindre who works in the technical education field, said, “The Covid-19 pandemic has had a huge impact on technical education, students taking admissions and subsequently, job opportunities. As everything was closed down including factories, industries and manufacturing units, there were no jobs for people. Due to which students were avoiding opting for technical education courses over the past two years.”
Pune temperature to touch 40 degrees Celsius in few days: IMD
As per India Meteorological Department officials, many parts of the state reported heat wave-like conditions on Friday. Pune reported day temperature at 39.2 degrees Celsius which was 2.1 degrees Celsius warmer than normal. Speaking about the weather, head of the weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, Anupam Kashyapi, said that day temperature in the city may increase to 40 degrees Celsius in the next few days.
Hours before inauguration, MMRDA renames one more Metro station in Borivali
Mumbai: Hours before Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is set to flag off Metro 2A and 7, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority announced that it is renaming one more station in Borivali owing to the demand from the locals. Mandapeshwar Metro station on line 2A will now be known as IC Colony Metro station, as demanded by locals. The names of several other Metro stations in Borivali, Kandivali and Malad were also changed.
Pareeksha Pe Charcha: Uttar Pradesh students put questions to PM Modi, get exam tips
A couple of students from Uttar Pradesh put questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the fifth edition of the Pareeksha Pe Charcha programme on Friday. Hari Om Mishra, a class 12 student of Cambridge School, Noida, asked, “There have been a lot of changes in the board examination pattern and the college admission process. What should we focus on more and how should we prepare?”
Several persons arrested after Thane police conduct all-out combing operation
The Thane police have arrested 54 persons under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 besides several others under different sections during an all-out combing operation on Thursday. The arrested include nine externed criminals and 54 under NDPS Act while three others were arrested for possessing knives, swords and booked under the Arms Act.
Mission Shakti: Yogi asks police to launch women safety drive, activate anti-Romeo squads
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the state police to run a special campaign for the safety of women and girls and activate anti-Romeo squads from Saturday, the first day of the Navratri festival, a senior official said. The recruitment of at least 10,000 police personnel should be done in 100 days, Yogi also said. Security arrangements should be improved at all religious spots and important places, Yogi added.
