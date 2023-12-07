close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / Laxmi Road to go vehicle-free as PMC celebrates Pedestrians' Day on Dec 11

Laxmi Road to go vehicle-free as PMC celebrates Pedestrians’ Day on Dec 11

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 07, 2023 09:12 PM IST

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will turn the busy Laxmi Road into a vehicle-free zone as it celebrates Pedestrians' Day on December 11

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will turn the busy Laxmi Road into a vehicle-free zone as it celebrates Pedestrians’ Day on December 11.

Vehicles will be off Laxmi Road from 10 am to 8 pm. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Vehicles will be off Laxmi Road from 10 am to 8 pm. (HT FILE PHOTO)

“Vehicles will be off Laxmi Road from 10 am to 8 pm. Various activities related to pedestrians will be organised on the busy stretch,” a civic official said, adding that Pune traffic police, Laxmi Road Traders’ Association and hawkers’ body are also participating in the initiative to turn the road into walking plaza.

Aniruddha Pawaskar, head, PMC road department, said, “PMC is the first municipal corporation in the country to celebrate pedestrians’ day for the third year. The civic body will also set up pedestrian-friendly infrastructure at 100 chowks across the city.”

