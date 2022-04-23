Leaders from US, China and UK visit Gujarat and no other states, says Sharad Pawar
KOLHAPUR/PUNE Speaking at a rally of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) at Kolhapur in western Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar on Saturday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and raised questions over presidents and prime ministers from the USA, China and United Kingdom visiting Gujarat and not the other states.
NCP on Saturday organised s state-level rally at Kolhapur and all the NCP leaders from the state were present for the public rally.
Pawar said, “I saw the tenure of former Prime Minister Pandit Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, P V Narsingh Rao and others. Even in their tenure foreign leaders would visit India. They would visit Delhi as it is the capital, and would also visit other states as well. In Modi’s tenure US and China presidents visited Gujarat and two days ago UK prime minister visited Gujarat as well. We do not mind their visits to Gujarat, it is our neighbouring state. But this shows the mindset of the BJP leaders.”
“The agencies are being misused. Earlier, allegations against former home minister Anil Deshmukh were made for ₹100 crore, but later in the chargesheet the figure came down to ₹1 crore. Same was the case with Nawab Maliq, where transactions from 20 years ago were shown, but he is in jail,” added Pawar.
Pawar warned BJP, “Power is not permanent, it comes and goes. But when you are ruling, you need to be balance. Our turn will also come.”
He appealed the citizens that the BJP trying polarise the situation, which is why there are many movies releasing with their political agenda. Instead of running behind religious issues, citizens need to raise the issue of inflation, employment and other issues.
Pawar also referred to violence that broke out in Jahangirpuri area of Delhi during Hanuman Jayanti processions. “Few days back, Delhi was burning due to communal tensions. The state of Delhi is controlled by (chief minister) Arvind Kejriwal, but its police come under the Union Home Ministry handled by Amit Shah. Shah failed to protect the city from communal riots,” he said.
-
Maharashtra reports 194 new Covid cases, highest in a day this month
Mumbai: On Saturday, Maharashtra recorded 194 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest spike in a day this month, taking the total count to 7,876,697. Meanwhile, Mumbai clocked 72 cases. State's tally of active cases is gradually rising and has increased to 869 after 141 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours. For the last 29 days, it has not reported over 200 cases in a day. At present, the state is free from all the restrictions.
-
Sexual harassment: AMU prof’s acquittal quashed, sentenced to one year’s RI
Aligarh's additional district judge Rajesh Bhardwaj has quashed the acquittal by a trial court of a professor in the management department of Aligarh Muslim University, Bilal Mustafa, and sentenced him to one year's rigorous imprisonment with penalty for making sexual remarks, unwelcome physical contact and advances towards an Iranian girl research scholar studying under him. The judge, however, allowed the bail application of Mustafa on personal bond of ₹25,000 and production of two sureties.
-
Newly married couple, niece dead as tree falls on two-wheeler in Pune
PUNE A couple was killed in Purandar area of Pune district after a branch of a tree fell on them on Friday night. Unseasonal rainfall, as predicted by the Indian Meteorological Department, is suspected to have led to the felling of a branch of a tree growing along Saswad road, according to the police. The deceased were identified as Rasika and Renukesh Jadhav, both in their 30s.
-
Mobile shop wall broken to steal 307 phones worth ₹52.3 lakh
PUNE A burglary was reported at a mobile shop in Somwar peth area of Pune late on Thursday. According to police, the robbers fled with mobiles worth ₹52.3 lakh. The theft allegedly happened in the night intermediate of Thursday and Friday morning. A total of 307 mobile phones were stolen from the shop along with other items. A case under Sections 454, 457, and 380 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Samarth police station.
-
