Leopard strays into human settlement, rescued

The leopard that strayed into a residential area in the early hours of Thursday was rescued after four hours, forest officials said. Pune forest division staff in collaboration with the civic fire department, police and RESQ teams safely captured the male leopard from the densely populated area. (HT PHOTO)

The authorities and RESQ team rescued the young animal that became aggressive for some time as locals joined the chase at the human settlement of Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Pune forest division staff in collaboration with the civic fire department, police and RESQ teams safely captured the male leopard from the densely populated area.

According to officials, the forest department received a call at around 6 am about a leopard sighting at a wood storage shed in Chikali. The department notified the wildlife RESQ Charitable Trust team that dispatched volunteers. “Upon arrival, we found that the leopard had not entered the shed but moved through a passage next to it,” said Nachiket Utpat, director (wildlife management), RESQ.

The leopard was later spotted at a cattle shed adjacent to a bungalow, surrounded by residential buildings and small fields.

“The location presented challenges as it was near to human habitation and dense vegetation,” said Mahadev Mohite, deputy conservator of forests, Pune.

The around 3-year-old leopard was sedated by 10 am, before being transported to the RESQ treatment transit centre (TTC).

The movement of the leopard was monitored using a thermal drone before it was tranquilised by Dr Chetan Vanjari of RESQ team. The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) fire department’s aerial ladder platform (ALP) was used in the rescue operation, officials said.