‘Less than 5% kids to face complications post Covid’

Pune: The state paediatric task force, in its June report presented at a meeting with chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, stated that less than 5% of the infected kids are likely to develop any complications due to Covid infection while 95% will probably remain asymptomatic. Only 1-2 per cent of the kids are likely to develop any post Covid complications like multiple inflammatory syndrome or severe symptoms which require admission in ICU wards, the report reads.

The state administration and the district have started preparing for the much-anticipated third wave reported to more likely affect kids as the age group below 18 is not yet eligible for any Covid vaccine in the country. As per the June report released last weekend, experts have stated that over 90-95% of the infected kids are likely to remain asymptomatic or with mild symptoms and could be treated at home while less than 5% will develop moderate symptoms due to the infection and might require hospitalisation. Only 1%-2% of the kids might require ICU beds due to severe symptoms like pneumonia or post Covid complications like multi-inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C).

The report states that apart from Covid, flu-like symptoms are also common indicators of malaria, dengue, typhoid and flu. Other symptoms include headache, body pain, weakness, itching in the throat, vomiting, stomach ache and diarrhoea and breathlessness.

“Kids with comorbidities and malnourished kids are more likely to develop complications due to Covid,” said Dr Aarti Kiniar, who is also part of the paediatric state task force. She said, “If a kid is infected in the house, the family must not only isolate the child but also senior citizens because they are most vulnerable. If the child is aged less than 5 years then other family members must wear a mask. A good balanced diet and keeping the body hydrated are important. In the case of infants, breastfeeding should not be stopped. In case of home isolation, the family doctor must be updated every day about the child’s status.”

