Light rain forecast for Pune as overall air quality stays moderate

PUNE Even though the minimum temperature in various parts of the city has gradually increased over the last few day, as per the System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (Safar), some parts of the city are reporting poor air quality.

As the night temperature has gone up, Pune city may experience light rainfall in the next few days, said weather department officials.

Speaking about the air quality, Dr BS Murthy, director, Safar and scientist at the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), said that the overall air quality in Pune city was moderate on Sunday.

“The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city was 132 μg/m3 for PM2.5, particulate matter with diameter less than 2.5 micrometres. Whereas for Shivajinagar, the AQI was 232 μg/m3. Pashan reported satisfactory air quality whereas other parts had moderate air quality on Sunday,” said Dr Murthy.

Alandi, Kothrud, Hadapsar, Bhumkar Chowk and Nigdi had moderate air quality on Sunday.

Minimum temperature in Shivajinagar on Sunday was 20.2 degrees Celsius, 5.5 degrees warmer than the forecast normal.

Rainfall forecast for Pune city

As per forecasts by India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune city is likely to get light rainfall till November 19.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department at IMD Pune said that night temperature will see a consistent rise in the next few days.

“Cloudy weather is forecasted by the department till November 19. It is likely that during the afternoon, the sky will be cloudy. And light rainfall is likely in the afternoon time,” said Kashyapi.

Light rainfall along with thunderstorms and lighting are likely in central Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa and Marathwada till November 18. Vidarbha will have dry weather during this time, said weather officials.