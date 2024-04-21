Litbug Festival: A fusion of art and literature

Even in the heat of the summer, the energy at the Litbug Festival was at a high with kids and parents participating in large numbers at the Yashwantrao Chavan Academy of Development Administration (Yashada), Baner Road, on Saturday. Children participate in the Litbug Festival at the Yashwantrao Chavan Academy of Development Administration (Yashada), Baner Road, on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

From speaking Spanish to learning how to draw characters for manga comics to an expansive range of children’s book collections, the sixth edition of festival made sure no one was bored throughout the day.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

“There is nothing like Litbug. Everything here is exactly how a child would expect it to be,” said Kaustubh Gadge, a parent attending the festival with his six-year-old son.

“The kids complain sometimes about how it gets difficult for them to choose where to go. But that’s the point; we give them a plethora of things and let them decide what they want,” said Vaishali Kulkarni, organiser, Litbug Festival.

The organisers also made sure to invite artists that are local to Pune. They want the children to be able to connect with them even after the festival, rather than collaborating with people who they can never get in touch with later on.

The festival, however, was not just limited to the children but also had activities for adults. At the activity stations parents were sitting alongside their kids, enthusiastically participating in the excitement.

“I like that the festival is engaging for everyone. There are things to do for children of all ages but also for adults. Everyone can enjoy it here, it’s very engaging,” said Bhoomi Yadav, a teacher with the Akanksha Foundation (Teach for India).

“There was something for everyone here today. But the thing that I liked the most was that there were elements that I felt were missing in my childhood which I saw these kids getting today,” said Prerana Chandak, an attendee at the festival.