Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Loan defaulter booked for entry into seized property

ByNadeem Inamdar
Dec 23, 2024 05:18 AM IST

The seal of Sadhana Bank was fixed over the lock and upon a site visit by the bank officials, it was revealed that the two accused were illegally staying in the bank property

The Wagholi police have booked a loan defaulter on charges of breaking the lock and seal fixed on the flat door by the bank which had taken possession of the property for loan default. The incident took place between December 10 and December 11, 2024, and the FIR was lodged on Saturday, December 21. Pravin Baddey, a bank official lodged a complaint in this regard. The FIR states that on the orders of the executive magistrate, Haveli and the order of the District Collector and District Magistrate, the said property was sealed on December 29, 2021.

The FIR states that on the orders of the executive magistrate, Haveli and the order of the District Collector and District Magistrate, the said property was sealed on December 29, 2021. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The FIR states that on the orders of the executive magistrate, Haveli and the order of the District Collector and District Magistrate, the said property was sealed on December 29, 2021. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The seal of Sadhana Bank was fixed over the lock and upon a site visit by the bank officials, it was revealed that the two accused were illegally staying in the bank property. Further probe has been initiated and the accused have been booked under Bharati Nyay Sanhita (BNS) sections 331 (1) and 334 (1).

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On