Loan defaulter booked for entry into seized property

The Wagholi police have booked a loan defaulter on charges of breaking the lock and seal fixed on the flat door by the bank which had taken possession of the property for loan default. The incident took place between December 10 and December 11, 2024, and the FIR was lodged on Saturday, December 21. Pravin Baddey, a bank official lodged a complaint in this regard. The FIR states that on the orders of the executive magistrate, Haveli and the order of the District Collector and District Magistrate, the said property was sealed on December 29, 2021. The FIR states that on the orders of the executive magistrate, Haveli and the order of the District Collector and District Magistrate, the said property was sealed on December 29, 2021. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The seal of Sadhana Bank was fixed over the lock and upon a site visit by the bank officials, it was revealed that the two accused were illegally staying in the bank property. Further probe has been initiated and the accused have been booked under Bharati Nyay Sanhita (BNS) sections 331 (1) and 334 (1).