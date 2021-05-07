Local authorities should decide on total lockdown as per virus cases, bed availability, says Ajit Pawar

Pune: With Covid caseload on the rise in rural parts of Pune district and new hotspots emerging, Pune guardian minister Ajit Pawar said that the decision on complete lockdown should be taken by the local authorities considering virus cases and bed availability.

The minister said the current curbs imposed in Pune will continue. Pawar was speaking in Pune after the Bombay High Court instructed the state administration to impose complete lockdown in Pune to check the virus cases.

“As the head of the state, the CM will decide on HC suggestions. In the meeting, most favoured the continuation of current curbs and stricter implementation. If the number of people roaming around unnecessarily is reduced, then it will show good results,” Pawar said.

In the last few days, the positivity rate in urban parts of the district has reduced, but cases are rising in rural areas.

“Regarding rural parts, officials from Baramati have taken the decision to impose seven-day lockdown and I approved it,” he said.

Pune mayor Muralidhar Mohol said that Pune city doesn’t need complete lockdown. “The number of cases in Pune is going down. There is no need to impose complete lockdown. I fear that the numbers presented before the court were not correct,” Mohol said.

Pawar said the Pune mayor should appoint a lawyer to represent the case of PMC. “Collective numbers from Pune district, and not of PMC alone, were presented before the court and the court may have felt the necessity to suggest complete lockdown. The mayor should appoint a lawyer to put the case of PMC before the court,” Pawar said.