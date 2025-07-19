Local gangster vandalises police station, injures cops with pepper spray

A local small-time gangster created a ruckus in the Sahakarnagar Police Station late on Thursday night after being brought in for questioning in a molestation case. Rishikesh alias Barkya Londhe went on a rampage inside the station premises, breaking furniture and glass panes, and damaging computers. The police said that the accused had also threatened them when they had gone to his house. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The habitual offender from Taljai Vasahat was picked up by a police team for formal investigation into the case filed against him by a woman.

During the drive to the police station, he seemed fine. But, once inside the station premises, he turned violent, and despite being handcuffed, went on a smashing spree, breaking whatever he could get hold of.

Not content with that, he also pulled out a pepper spray, presumably hidden in his clothes, and started spraying on the policemen around him. Around five of them started having breathing difficulties and had to be rushed to Sassoon Hospital.

Eyewitnesses described the scene at the police station as chaotic and tense. The sudden escalation of the situation caught the police personnel by surprise, prompting them to call for additional forces.

The police said that the accused had also threatened them when they had gone to his house. Reportedly, both Rishikesh and his brother Jitendra Londhe were intoxicated at the time and resisted the police using chili sprays, leading to a scuffle in which two policemen sustained injuries.

Finally, both of them were apprehended and brought to the police station, where Rishikesh went on the rampage, fuelled by rage.

Senior police inspector Rahul Gaud from Sahakarnagar Police Station stated that even after arrest, the accused displayed extreme aggression. “We are investigating the incident thoroughly. CCTV footage and other evidence are being reviewed to determine the exact sequence of events,” he said.

Deputy commissioner of police (Zone II) Milind Mohite said, “An attack inside a police station is a grave matter. We have taken serious note of it and strict action will be taken against those responsible.”

Sahakarnagar police have arrested both the brothers. But, Rishikesh, like the five policemen, was taken to Sassoon Hospital, where he is currently being treated for injuries.