Pune Local politicians mark ‘Akhad’ with free chicken, mutton feasts for community

As Pune marked the traditional Akhad celebration ahead of Gatari Amavasya, political leaders across the city used the occasion as a platform for voter outreach in the run-up to the municipal corporation elections. What began as a cultural event turned into a show of political goodwill, with free chicken distributions and community mutton feasts drawing large crowds.

On Sunday, the Dhananjayrao Jadhav Foundation distributed 5,000 kilograms of raw chicken across areas near Ahmednagar Road, including Kalas, Vishrantwadi, Bhekrainagar, Dhanori, Munjaba Vasti, and Lohegaon Pathan Naka.

Led by Pooja Dhananjay Jadhav, a member of the Panchayat Samiti, and supported by Dhananjay Jadhav, both associated with the BJP Pune unit, the initiative aimed to democratise participation in Akhad.

“Political leaders usually host Akhad parties only for VIPs or party workers,” said Dhananjay Jadhav.

“But this festival belongs to everyone. A kilo of chicken can feed a family of four. We wanted to make sure that even common citizens could celebrate,” he added.

Unsurprisingly, the event drew huge crowds, and Nikita Dumbre, a resident of Dhanori, said, “We usually spend ₹300–400 on a kilo of chicken. Getting it for free was a surprise. Everyone wants to celebrate Akhad in style, and this brought the festive spirit into our home.”

Another attendee, Ramesh Bhosale, added, “With prices going up, even non-veg food is becoming a luxury. This felt like a festival gift. I waited 40 minutes, but it was worth it.”

On Friday, July 18, Sanjuda Kevin Manjusal and Kevin Joshi Manjusal of the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) hosted an Akhad Sneha Bhojan (community feast) in Wanowrie. The dinner featured traditional Maharashtrian-style mutton and drew residents from across the locality.

With civic polls expected soon, many local leaders are leveraging culturally significant events, such as Akhad, to boost visibility and connect with voters.

Commenting about the trend, Ramesh K, a senior citizen and activist from Dhanori, said, “Events like these are not just about food, they’re about connection. By organising such community-centric initiatives, leaders are celebrating tradition while also reinforcing their presence, particularly in urban and semi-urban wards where public sentiment can significantly influence electoral outcomes.”